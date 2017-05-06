Voters in Vidor say no to $73.5M school bond that would have built new high school

VIDOR - Voters in Vidor said no to a $73.5 million bond proposal to build a new high school and move junior high students into the existing high school campus.

The bond would have built the new campus and moved junior high students onto the existing high school campus.

The extra space would have provided plenty of room for extracurricular programs to practice.

According to the community advisory committee, the average home value of homes in the district is over $82,000.

If the bond had been approved, taxes would have increased by an average of $180 a year for the average homeowner.

The school district told 12News previously it would have sold the junior high school property if the new high school had been built.

