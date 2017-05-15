Vote for the ultimate pitmaster in Southeast Texas

We've selected ten places in our viewing area to feature for our Pitmaster BBQ Week on 12 News Daybreak.

We know there are several other savory options in the area that may be your particular favorite, but listed below are the spots selected to take part in this week's friendly competition.

We'll travel from Jasper to Bridge City this week trying to find the best pit smoked brisket and ribs in Southeast Texas.

Our first stop on Monday was with Garry Richards with Billy Joe's BBQ in Port Neches and Emily Swanson at Boomtown BBQ in Beaumont.

Who do you think deserves to be crowned as BBQ Pitmaster of SETX? @12NewsLance will feature brisket and ribs all week on Daybreak #UPwithUS — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) May 15, 2017

More options for the best BBQ Pitmaster of SETX? @12NewsLance will feature brisket and ribs all week on Daybreak #UPwithUS — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) May 15, 2017

Last but not least!@12NewsLance wants to know who has the best brisket and ribs. Results Friday morning on Daybreak #UPwithUS — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) May 15, 2017

© 2017 KBMT-TV