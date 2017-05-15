KBMT
Vote for the ultimate pitmaster in Southeast Texas

12 News Daybreak has selected 10 places in the area who have excellent brisket and ribs. Did your favorite restaurant make the list?

Lance Edwards, KBMT 8:24 AM. CDT May 15, 2017

We've selected ten places in our viewing area to feature for our Pitmaster BBQ Week on 12 News Daybreak.

We know there are several other savory options in the area that may be your particular favorite, but listed below are the spots selected to take part in this week's friendly competition.

We'll travel from Jasper to Bridge City this week trying to find the best pit smoked brisket and ribs in Southeast Texas. 

Our first stop on Monday was with Garry Richards with Billy Joe's BBQ in Port Neches and Emily Swanson at Boomtown BBQ in Beaumont.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

