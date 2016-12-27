Vince Wilfork's son, former UH player arrested on drug charge

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork (Photo: Custom)

The son of Houston Texans player Vince Wilfork has been arrested on a drug charge.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 19, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of South Friendswood Drive last week. Friendswood police say he admitted to owning a backpack that contained marijuana and a cough syrup-based drug known as “lean.”

Holmes-Wilfork was a walk-on for the University of Houston Cougars’ football team. The university issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and D’Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston Football program.”

Holmes-Wilfork is charged with possession of a controlled substance and was held at the Friendswood City Jail on a $10,000 bond.

