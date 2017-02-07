Close Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 1:41 PM. CST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Man from Orange arrested, investigation involves… Feb. 7, 2017, 9:29 a.m. Bomb threat at Silsbee Middle School forces… Feb. 7, 2017, 8:41 a.m. One dead, two injured in helicopter crash near Galveston Feb. 7, 2017, 1:57 a.m.
