Vidor woman charged in weekend robbery of Lake Charles bank confesses to 2016 bank robbery in Orange

ORANGE - A Vidor woman who was charged with robbing a Lake Charles bank Saturday morning has confessed to a 2016 bank robbery in Orange.

Eva Renee Powell, 50, of Vidor, was arrested on Saturday, March 18, 2017, by Lake Charles Police after they say she robbed the Whitney Bank branch on Country Club Road.

Detectives from the Orange Police Department met with Powell Tuesday in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and she confessed to them that she robbed the Capital One Bank in Orange according to a release from the Orange Police Department.

The bank, in the 3700 block of North 16th Street, was robbed by a lone woman on May 20, 2016, but after an investigation by the Orange Police and the FBI no suspect was identified the release said.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday Powell walked into the Lake Charles bank and handed a teller a note demanding money and then fled the bank Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Deputy Chief Mark Kraus told KPLC.

A caller alerted police to the robbery when he called them and reported that he was following Powell after she left the bank Kraus said.

The caller forced Powell to stop and help her at a Nelson Road business until police arrived and arrested her according to Kraus.

Powell is being held on first degree robbery charges as well as drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession charges in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $206,500 bond according to jailers.

