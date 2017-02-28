Close Vidor Police say Tram Road shooting death was self-inflicted KBMT 10:45 AM. CST February 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST VIDOR - Vidor Police responded to a report of a shooting on West Tram Road in Vidor Tuesday morning.Vidor Police tell 12News that a man is deceased from what they feel is a self-inflicted gunshot. wound. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Flood victim shares her story one year after… Feb 27, 2017, 11:13 p.m. No injuries reported in Beaumont apartment fire Feb 28, 2017, 7:49 a.m. Vidor Police say Tram Road shooting death was self-inflicted Feb 28, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs