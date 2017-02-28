KBMT
Close

Vidor Police say Tram Road shooting death was self-inflicted

KBMT 10:45 AM. CST February 28, 2017

VIDOR - Vidor Police responded to a report of a shooting on West Tram Road in Vidor Tuesday morning.

Vidor Police tell 12News that a man is deceased from what they feel is a self-inflicted gunshot. wound.

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories