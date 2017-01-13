Close Vidor police investigate Friday homicide KBMT 11:17 PM. CST January 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST VIDOR - Vidor police say one person is in custody and one was killed in a shooting Friday on the 1300 block of 1st Street in that city.Officers first responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check… Jan 13, 2017, 2:17 p.m. Beaumont attorney indicted, accused of falsifying… Jan 13, 2017, 9:56 a.m. Gober road at Concord Road to be closed for a week Jan 13, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs