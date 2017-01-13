KBMT
Vidor police investigate Friday homicide

KBMT 11:17 PM. CST January 13, 2017

VIDOR - Vidor police say one person is in custody and one was killed in a shooting Friday on the 1300 block of 1st Street in that city.

Officers first responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

 

