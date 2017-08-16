Vidor Police adding spike strips as tool to help end chases

Vidor Police Department

VIDOR - The Vidor Police Chief said his department will soon have spike strips. He says it’s something that could have ended a high-speed chase through the city Tuesday night.

Chief Rod Carroll told 12News his department has not used spike strips in the past because of the dangers involved.

“You are at great risk when you spike a vehicle, a lot of time they come at you. It’s an ‘I’ll take you out too’ type of mentality. This is the reason Vidor has not had them in the past. A lot of time you cannot deploy them safely,” said Chief Carroll.

Chief Carroll said spike strips could have ended a chase around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Vidor officers helped Louisiana State Police as troopers were in pursuit of a Ford Taurus.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase with speeds that reached over 100 mph.

The driver kept going from the service road to highway and back.

Vidor police officers were ready to block the off ramps at 1132, Hwy 12 and Main Street, but the vehicle cut across the grass at FM 1135 went northbound to FM 1132 then back EB on Hwy. 12.

He was able to slip away from the following Louisiana State Patrol.

Chief Carroll told 12News he has already talked with the Vidor City Manager about purchasing the spike strips. He said the department will get 22 sets at a cost of around $400 a piece. He said he hopes to have them in the field in around 45 days.

“One of my worst fears as Chief of Police is an innocent person or officer being injured in a pursuit,” said Chief Carroll.

