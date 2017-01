BEAUMONT - According to Beaumont Police Department, Vidor PD was in pursuit of a vehicle when the vehicle ended up at Travel Inn on I10 and Frontage road in Beaumont.

Once SWAT had arrived on scene, witnesses heard several shots ring out from a distance.

The condition of the person inside the vehicle is unknown at this time.

I10 and Frontage road are back open.

(© 2017 KBMT)