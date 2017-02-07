Vidor patrol car involved in crash on I10 in Vidor

VIDOR - A Vidor Police unit was involved in a crash on I10 Westbound at mile marker 861 near highway 1132 in Vidor.

According to witnesses, there were at least three vehicles and an 18-wheeler involved in the accident. The patrol car was hit from behind and caused severe damage to the trunk.

Acadian is on scene at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. Traffic is being diverted to the 861 exit.

Department of Transportation and Vidor PD are working the accident. More details to come.

