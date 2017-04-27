Vidor man gets 35 years in 2015 intoxication manslaughter death of Orange man

Ralph Bridwell, during his sentencing hearing Thursday, April 27, 2017, before 128th District Court Judge Courtney Arkeen in Orange for the October 2015 death of Raymond Lamar Ross. PHOTO/KBMT-Kelsey Johnson

ORANGE - An Vidor man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years for intoxication manslaughter in the 2015 death of a Orange man.

Ralph Bridwell, 41, was sentenced to prison and fined $1000 by a jury in 128th District Court before Judge Courtney Arkeen in Orange for the October 2015 death of Raymond Lamar Ross, 38, of Orange

Ross was riding a bicycle along Highway 12 in Orange County when Bridwell struck and killed him.

Bridwell, who was driving a Camaro at the time, passed another car on the right near Woodland Drive when he struck Ross who died at the scene.

EDS NOTE: A previous version of this story transposed the names of the victim and defendant.

