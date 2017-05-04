Vidor man faces charges after being found with loaded gun, 50 grams of meth in Beaumont motel

Corey Stone, 35, of Vidor Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - A Vidor man was arrested at a Beaumont motel this week and faces drug and weapon charges after being found with a loaded gun and a large amount of meth.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 35 year old Corey Wayne Stone was arrested in possession of over 50 grams of suspected Crystal Meth and a loaded .32 Caliber handgun.

Detectives with JCSO Narcotics Task Force, JCSO Warrant Division and Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms-Beaumont conducted a Narcotics Operation in Beaumont. This operation was conducted at the Travel Inn Motel, which is located at 2690 I-10, near 11th Street in Beaumont, Texas.

Detectives had identified a W/M, Corey Wayne Stone, from Vidor, Texas who was believed to be staying at the motel.

Detectives were able to determine that Stone was wanted for a number of Outstanding Felony Warrants out of Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties.

Stone had previously been under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for the distribution of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

During the operation, Detectives and Agents were able to identify the Motel room Stone was occupying and took him into custody for the outstanding warrants.

Upon his arrest, Stone was found to be in possession of over 50 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, along with an assortment of resale packaging and drug paraphernalia.

Stone was also found to be in possession of a loaded .32 Caliber Semi-Automatic Handgun.

Corey Stone was arrested on the warrants. The Narcotics and gun charges are pending his release from a Medical Facility due to unrelated medical issues.

He faces charges of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance along with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

