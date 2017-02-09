Vidor man charged with assaulting man who was later shot, killed by off-duty officer

Levi Severson, of Vidor

A Vidor man has been arrested for assaulting another Vidor man who was later shot and killed outside a Beaumont bar by an off-duty Beaumont Police officer in 2016

Levi Severson, 23, of Vidor, was arrested Tuesday for assaulting Chaz York inside Madison's in 2016.

Severson "sucker-punched" York once and left the bar according to Jefferson County assistant district attorney Cory Kneeland

Later the same night York was shot and killed in the parking lot of Madison's by an off-duty Beaumont officer.

The assault had nothing to do with York's shooting by the officer because the altercation between Severson and York had nothing to do with the incident in the parking lot when York was shot and killed according to Kneeland.

Severson is currently free on a $2,500 bond.

