Vidor man airlifted to Galveston hospital after cutting hand off with radial saw

VIDOR - A Vidor man was transported by helicopter Thursday to a Galveston hospital after cutting his hand off with a power saw.

Vidor Police and firefighters responded just after 11:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Sarver and upon arrival found that a 17 year-old man had cut his hand off above the wrist with a radial saw according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

It is believed that the man purposely cut his hand off due to a mental health issue Carroll said.

The man was transported with life-threatening injuries by Acadian Ambulance to an awaiting Air Rescue helicopter at a shopping center parking lot a few blocks away on South Main Carroll said.

Officials on the scene told 12News that the man was conscious and alert when he was transported to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

(© 2017 KBMT)