Vidor ISD bond proposal for new high school and moving junior high students on May ballot

VIDOR - This May, voters in Vidor will decide on a $73.5 million bond proposal to build a new high school and move junior high students into the existing high school campus.

Sally Andrews with Vidor ISD knows that several of the original buildings are still standing.

"Well I've been out of high school for more than 40 years so I know the building's been there for at least that long," Andrews said.

Andy Haeggquist, another alum who’s on the school district's community advisory committee is pushing for a whole new campus.

"We felt like it was necessary to start building new. If we don't start building new today, then we're just pushing the problem on to future residents and future students," Haeggquist said.

The $73.5 million bond Vidor ISD is asking for would build that new campus and move junior high students onto the existing high school campus.

The extra space would provide plenty of room for extracurricular programs to practice.

The new campus will not include a new football stadium.

"I think the junior high being able to have finer access to those facilities is a point of the bond and having a lot more room for the students is good,"

According to the community advisory committee, the average home value of homes in the district is over $82,000.

If the bond is approved, taxes would increase by an average of $180 a year for the average homeowner.

"So our hope is that the community supports it, gets behind it and realizes that everyone pays a little and we get a lot and that's kind of what we're looking at," Haeggquist said.

The school district tells us it would sell the junior high school property once the new high school is completed.

