Vidor community pulls together to support family that lost home to fire

An early morning fire destroyed a family's home Friday morning in Pineforest.

PINEFOREST - The Vidor community is pulling together to make sure Christmas isn't totally ruined for a family that lost their home in a fire early Friday morning.

Neighbor and longtime friend Jody Crump said the fire is a tragedy.

"The house was a total loss and from what I understand the Christmas presents were in the house," Crump said.

The Freeman family home in the 4100 block of Barn Hill Road went up in flames around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Crump said the Freeman family is one of the nicest around.

Luckily the parents and young child were able to escape through a window.

The Vidor Police Department is collecting Christmas gifts for the kids as well as clothes and basic items to help the family get back on their feet.

"They have fought through adversity before, they will fight through it now," Crump said. "Now just before Christmas time would be the time for us to get together, band together and show some Christmas spirit."

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.

(© 2016 KBMT)