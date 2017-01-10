Victims identified in 18-wheeler wreck that blocks east and westbound traffic in Rose City

ROSE CITY - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a head-on wreck involving multiple vehicles including an 18-wheeler in Rose City.

The driver, 68-year-old Laura Blevins of Orange, and the passenger, 61-year-old Donald Gene Blevins of Orange, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 33-year-old male from Louisiana, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Isuzu, 53-year-old John Duffy of Beaumont, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

At this time, two westbound lanes of I10 are open to traffic. Only one eastbound traffic lane of I10 is open to traffic.

There is no time estimation as to when all lanes of the Interstate will reopen. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and to slow down for emergency vehicles.

Previous reporting:

The wreck happened just after noon Tuesday in the west and eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near mile marker 858 according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An Isuzu flatbed truck headed west in the inside lane was rear-ended by a Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer the release said.

The westbound Kenworth lost control and went over the concrete center divider and into oncoming eastbound traffic where it collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck and the driver of the Kenworth was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries the release said.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed and motorists are urged to find alternate travel routes.

Two westbound lanes are open.

