Victim's blood found inside getaway car

A DNA expert confirmed in court that Mary Goodman’s blood was found inside what prosecutors believe is the car Joseph Colone jr. tried to escape in after a double murder in 2010.

The Beaumont man is accused of killing Mary Goodman and her teenage daughter, Briana, in 2010 at their home on Hartel St. to keep them from testifying against him in a robbery case.

Prosecutors said Colone’s girlfriend, Ebony Andrews helped Colone escape in her white dodge charger after he killed Mary and Briana Goodman.

DNA expert Huma Masir said she also tested a black glove that was found at the crime scene of the shooting but was unable to determine if Colone’s DNA was on the glove.

Earlier in court, graphic testimony was shared in an autopsy report performed by Dr. Tommy Brown with the Jefferson County Morgue.

The autopsy report showed Mary Goodman was shot twice and was killed by the second shot to the back of her head.

Jefferson county pathologist Dr. Tommy Brown took the stand and said that the first bullet hit Mary Goodman underneath her chin and exited out of her shoulder.

Dr. Brown explained with this type of wound Goodman would have still been able to run or walk.

He showed autopsy photos of Goodman and then showed pictures of her daughter Brianna with a wound on the back of her head.

Dr. Brown said Briana was struck in the back of the head with an object before she was fatally shot in the right corner of her forehead.

When asked about interesting findings in his report Dr. Brown told the jury that he found marijuana in the systems of both women.

Testimony for the case will start again on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

