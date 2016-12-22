Victim recovering after shooting at Port Arthur gas station

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police Department confirmed a suspect with a rifle shot a man at the Raceway gas station on Memorial Boulevard.

According to police, the victim told officers he was inside of his vehicle with his child and wife when a suspect began firing a rifle at his vehicle. The victim was struck and drove to the nearby M&M Superette to call for help.

Melvin Maxwell works in Port Arthur but feels that crimes like last night's shooting won't come to a stop soon.

"To be honest with you, it's nothing that's shocking because stuff like this happens all the time in this area and it never gets solved, it's so bad now," Maxwell said.

Within the last 11 days, three shootings have occurred in Port Arthur.

Two took place last week at the Louis Manor apartment complex.

Deputy Chief John Owens with the Port Arthur Police Department stresses they are doing their best to suppress local crimes.

"It's real important that we establish a relationship with the public to ensure their safety and to assist us in suppressing crimes such as these. It is vital to our success," Owens said.

Maxwell doesn't plan on sticking around here for long but hopes the safety of the community improves.

"I have to go back home and tell my fiancé, she's not from here, she’s from Texas City, that this area, is really not good no more. I'm trying to make a change," Maxwell said.

Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont. The victim is not facing life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Port Arthur Police Department is continuing their investigation.

(© 2016 KBMT)