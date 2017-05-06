Verify: Is it legal to free dogs locked in hot cars?

A post spreading on social media claims if you see a dog locked in a hot car, it is legal to break the window to free the animal. It makes sense to dog lovers out there, but is it true? (Photo: KHOU)

A post spreading on social media claims if you see a dog locked in a hot car, it is legal to break the window to free the animal.

It makes sense to dog lovers out there, but is it true?

Our Verify researchers found there is no such law on the books in Texas – yet. However, there are two bills that have come up this legislative session: House Bill 478 and Senate Bill 188.

The Senate Bill has already passed, and the House Bill is expected to be heard on the floor soon. Both would exempt Good Samaritans for removing children or animals from hot cars.

While we can verify this post is wrong, you are not free from civil liability if you break into a car to free an animal.

That could soon change in Texas, and that’s probably a good thing. Texas led the nation in hot car deaths in 2014.

