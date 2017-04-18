VERIFY: Are there more wrecks in the rain?

(Photo: robertiez, robertiez)

BEAUMONT - On Tuesday morning we reported on our social media feed about a wreck near the Highway 69 and FM 347 split.

Many of your comments said essentially, "we always see a lot more crashes during rain showers."

Today's VERIFY question is "are there more wrecks in the rain?

On average more than 5.7 million crashes happen each year according to 2005 - 2014 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nearly 1.2 million of those, or less than a quarter of the wrecks in the country, were weather related.

The majority of those weather related wrecks happened on wet pavement and during rainfall.

Seventy three percent of those wrecks happened on wet pavement and 46 percent of those wrecks occurred during rainfall.

It's pretty obvious the statement that wet conditions lead to more accidents is VERIFIED.

