VERIFY: Have there been multiple football player injuries at Lumberton High School?

LUMBERTON - The question of football player safety at Lumberton High school was a topic of conversation in many 12news Facebook comments and emails after a Lumberton football player was injured last Friday at football practice.

The email comes from a concerned citizen who said five football players received season ending injuries over the past few days at practice.

Other Southeast Texans made posts complaining that the Lumberton Football players were getting overworked at practice.

To verify if this information was true 12news reached out to Coach and Athletic Director Chris Babin. He said 15-year-old Juan Trevino is the only player who was injured during practice last Friday.

Trevino Jr. plays for the Lumberton Junior Varsity team and is currently recovering at the University of Texas Medical branch in Galveston according to his family.

Babin emphasizes that no other players received major injuries that would prevent them from playing football this season.

He also addressed the comments about "allegedly overworking his players.” He said he makes sure his practices fall under UIL standards.

Coach Babin said the team only met once for a two-a-day practice that lasted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning with an evening practice from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He explains his longest practice lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes which is 20 minutes under UIL standards.

Coach Babin said the players also take several five minute breaks during practice and student trainers are available to give out water bottles as well.

Therefore, 12 news has verified that it is false that 5 players were injured during football practice.

