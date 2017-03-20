Vehicle crashes into wall on I10 Westbound, shuts highway down.

ORANGE COUNTY - First responders received a call of an accident at approximately 8:30 on I10 Westbound near mile marker 856.

A Chevrolet blazer crashed into the wall on Interstate 10. According to witnesses, a 18-wheeler, Chevrolet blazer, and a Ford pickup truck were involved in the accident.

I10 Westbound traffic lanes were shut down for hours. The lanes are back open at this time.

According to Orange County, there were injuries but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

