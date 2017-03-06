Vehicle crashes into guardrail after two vehicle accident, no serious injuries

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police received a report about an accident at Cardinal drive near Highland avenue at 6:37 Monday evening.

When officer arrived, they saw that two cars were involved in the accident and that one vehicle had crashed into the guardrail.

According to Beaumont Police Department, EMS was notified but no one suffered any serious injuries in the accident. It is unclear what caused the accident at this time.

More details to come.

