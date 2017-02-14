Valentine's Day vendors sell through the Southeast Texas storms

BEAUMONT - The Southeast Texas rain did not dampen the spirits of Mickneisha Alfred.

"I'm Cupid today!" Alfred said.

The Bleakwood native believes she made the right call camping under this overpass on Tram Road and Highway 69 to sell some gift baskets on Valentine's Day.

"This is like the perfect spot for me. Including the rain and watching the forecast, and it's going really good, as you can see I've sold most of my baskets," Alfred said.

Alfred has made baskets for Easter before. But for this holiday she prepared 70 baskets to spread love to other Southeast Texans.

And through the storm, she hopes she can help others have a special day.

"I care about everything you know, so whatever I like for myself I put my heart into it and share my love with the next person even though they don't feel my presence they will feel my love through these baskets,” Alfred said.

Alfred sold nearly all seventy baskets she made. She says she might pick the same spot to sell baskets next year.

(© 2017 KBMT)