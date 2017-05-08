Vacant house fire contained on 11th street, no injuries

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Fire Department received a call about a house fire at 2200 block of 11th street, between Liberty Avenue and Richmond Avenue at approximately 7:20 Monday evening.

The house was a vacant structure and no one was inside the residence. The fire was contained but caused serious damage to the inside of the house according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Jeremy Holland.

Port Arthur Fire Department are investigating what caused the fire.

