Vacant house destroyed overnight in suspected arson case

Courtesy: Beaumont Fire and Rescue

BEAUMONT - Investigators think a massive house fire in Beaumont early new year's morning was deliberately set.



The blaze started at one red-tagged home in the 1300 block of Fulton and spread to an adjoining vacant house.



Beaumont Fire and Rescue say no utilities were connected to either building.



The first house is a total loss. The second received minor fire damage.



A firefighter was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before returning to duty.

Courtesy: Beaumont Fire and Rescue

