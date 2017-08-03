U.S Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship, ten miles east of Galveston

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a woman from a cruise ship ten miles east of Galveston after she sustained a head injury on the ship.

The Carnival cruise ship Valor had contacted Houston-Galveston watchstanders to report a woman had a head injury after a fall and that she needed medical assistance.

The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 7:00 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the 30-year-old woman from the cruise ship and transported her to Galveston.

She was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is in stable condition.

