U.S. Attorney's office announces federal charges against alleged bank robbers

BEAUMONT - The U.S. attorneys' office today announced federal charges against four Southeast Texas men after they were arrested by Beaumont Police officers following a chase.

The men were planning to rob a Beaumont bank but were unable to after Beaumont Police officers arrested them.

Beaumont Police were alerted by federal authorities that the suspects may be in the area.

Once Beaumont officers spotted the car there was a brief chase before the suspects were apprehended.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office...

Acting United States Attorney Brit Featherston announced today that four Southeast Texas men have been charged in a federal robbery conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to complaints filed today in federal court, Micah Ledell Johnson, 37, of Humble, Texas; Darrell Paul Williams, 36, of Beaumont; Gerrick Leon Wade, 36, of Houston; and Eric Ray Johnson, 36, of Houston, are alleged to be involved in a conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery in Beaumont, Corpus Christi, and the Houston metro area.

On Feb. 22, 2017, law enforcement officers in Beaumont attempted to stop a white Cadillac Escalade truck in the vicinity of Dowlen Road and Delaware.

The vehicle would not stop and instead led officers on a vehicle pursuit until it came to a stop in the 3500 block of Delaware.

The three men in the vehicle fled on foot but were captured and detained by law enforcement officers.

A fourth man, whose involvement was already known to officers, was located and detained at a nearby service station.

Interviews with the suspects revealed an alleged conspiracy to commit an armed robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act in Beaumont, but law enforcement officers successfully intervened and prevented them from succeeding.

If convicted, the defendants face penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Houston Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods.

(© 2017 KBMT)