Unusual Hobbies- Juggler Trick Shot

Some unique pastimes require years of hard work and passion and juggler, Tim Nolan, can testify to that. A little over three decades ago, he took on two interesting activities. One is called bounce-juggling. Instead of throwing items into the air, he literally bounces them off the ground. The other is called basketball trick shooting, landing jaw-dropping shots you have to see to believe. These unusual hobbies are over 40 years in the making, but don't let that bring you down.

“It’s never too young, nor is it-- are you ever too old to really get started on something like this,” said Tim Nolan.

Nolan's hobby was rather normal at first. After a juggler caught his eye at an amusement park in 1975 he picked up the art, and became pretty good pretty fast.

Nolan said, “I started going to some juggling conventions, and I saw some other guys that were a level ahead of me.”

Those guys didn't throw balls into the air, they bounced them off the ground. So he gave it a try, and years later he set the Guinness world record for bounce-juggling 11 balls. But that's not all.

“Once I started doing the regular shots, I started trying to show off,” said Nolan.

He's also a master basketball trick shooter, some of his over 250 stunts so wild, he even shocks himself.

Nolan said, “If I jumped up and got excited and did a fist pump, that's usually one that might've taken me 30 or 40 tries.”

So, take a lesson from Tim Nolan. You won't become a pro overnight, but it doesn't mean you can't have a ball along the way.

“Shoot 'til you make it. That's what... that's my motto,” said Nolan.

To this day, Tim Nolan still practices both activities regularly and performs for events, athletic camps, and other occasions.

