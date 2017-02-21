Unusual Hobbies: Bug Photographer

Almost all of us look at bugs as pests. They fly around our heads and we are on a mission to swat, kill and get rid of them. But there's one woman who's trying to show us the beauty of bugs, one close-up at a time.

Whether it's a sunny morning or the clouds are moving through, you'll find Danae Wolfe clicking away in the Secrest Arboretum in Wooster. Her hobby of macro photography started at age twelve by taking pictures of flowers, but then really bloomed when she made a discovery.

“Bugs are kind of cool, and people hate bugs,” Danae Wolfe said. “So what if I could teach people about bugs through my photography.”

Danae's photos are shining a new light on the beauty of bugs, whether its bees covered in pollen, or spiders that are scary, to the bottlefly, which most of us consider dirty and disgusting.

“We often call bottleflies filth flies because we find them on filth, garbage, and dog poo they are not very pretty from far away but when you look at them,” said Danae. “Their metallic greens, and blues, and these bright red eyes you think they are just gorgeous.”

Danae says she's taken calls from people who want to buy prints of her photos, but doesn't really think bugs are big business.

“I know this may come as a surprise but not many people want pictures of bugs hanging on their walls,” said Danae.

But for now she'll use her photos to educate others about the importance of these creepy creatures with her job at the OSU Extension Campus. But one thing won't change: she wants the bugs to stay on their territory.

“So when I find a bug in my house, my house rule is that you [the bugs] are fair game for me to kill you,” said Danae.

If you would like to see more of Danae's photos, she has a Facebook page called "Wolfe macro photography".

