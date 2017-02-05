Unidentified woman found dead beneath highway underpass

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are working to identify a woman found dead beneath a highway underpass Sunday morning.

The body was found around 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Cardinal Dr. near the Elegante Hotel. Investigators say she was wearing a purple and black dress and in her mid 20's to late 30's. No identification was found at the scene.

Police have not determined a cause of death at this time.

If you have information about her identity or cause of death, please contact Beaumont Police Dispatch, 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers- 409-833-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

