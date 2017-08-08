Unattended cooking grease leads to Beaumont apartment fire

Photo: Beaumont Fire Rescue

BEAUMONT - A pan of grease left unattended on the stove led to flames tearing through an apartment unit on the south side of Beaumont Tuesday night.

Firefighters kept the flames contained to one apartment unit but three received smoke and water damage around 8 p.m.

The two-story complex in the 500 block of Highland houses a handful of units. Those living there were able to get out of harm's way.

The displaced renters are being helped by family members and the Red Cross.

