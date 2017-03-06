Tyler County Sheriff's Office working to identify body found after Sunday fire

TYLER COUNTY - The Tyler County Sheriff's Office is working to determine who died in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says fire crews from Woodville, Spurger, and Dam B all responded to the home on CR 4180 off of Highway 92 at about 5:30 Sunday.

Weatherford says the crews put out the fire and recovered the body afterwards. An autopsy is being performed on the body today in Beaumont to determine the identity of the victim.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshall are on scene today working to determine the cause.

