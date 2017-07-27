Tyler County Sheriff treating body found burning in Fred Saturday as homicide

WOODVILLE - Arrests made in this case - - UPDATED STORY is linked below from July 27, 2017:

Tyler County deputies are continuing to attempt to identify the body of a man found burning on Saturday in Fred and are treating the death as a homicide following an autopsy.

From the Tyler County Sheriff's Office...

Update on the body discovered on May 27th on County Road 4600 in Fred.

On May 31st, Tyler County Investigators received the Preliminary Autopsy Report from Forensic Medical of Texas located in Beaumont.

After reviewing the Autopsy Findings, The Tyler County Sheriff can confirm that we are investigating a Homicide Case.

The Sheriff's Office is working closely with surrounding Southeast Texas Law Enforcement Agencies as well as the Texas Rangers on receiving a positive identification on the victim.

