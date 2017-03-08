Tyler County Sheriff confirms arrest of suspect in fatal sunday fire

Bruce Lee Chance, 37 Photo/Tyler County Sheriff

TYLER COUNTY - The Tyler County Sheriff confirms that Tyler County Deputies have arrested Bruce Lee Chance, 37, of Orange at a traffic stop in Tyler County on a capital murder warrant.

Previous reporting:

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced in a press conference at his office said that the death was classified as a homicide.

Lee, who is a white male, is about 5'11" to 6' tall with brown hair and brown eyes and has a visible tattoo reading "mercy" on the front of his neck Weatherford said.

He is believed to be driving a Dodge Journey with a Texas license plate of HNX4947 and should be considered armed and dangerous Weatherford said.

The Jefferson and Orange County Sheriff's Offices, Texas Rangers, State Fire Marshall's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office are assisting in the investigation Weatherford said.

Weatherford said that in a case of this magnitude he is the type to reach out for all the help he can get.

Weatherford declined to release any other details about the case saying that the main thing now is to get Chance into custody saying the investigation is still the early stage.

Autopsy results have not been returned yet and no identity has been released on the identity of the victim Weatherford said..

Investigators found the body near the front door in the living room area following the Sunday afternoon fire.

