Lloyd Paul Westfall will be sentenced to life in prison in connection to the deaths of Nathan and Krystal Maddox

WOODVILLE - A Tyler County man has been sentenced to life in prison for his part in the deaths of a Tyler County Couple in 2014.

Lloyd Paul Westfall, 59, plead guilty to two murder charges in the deaths of Nathan and Kristen Maddox and was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently on Friday in front of District Court Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker in Tyler County.

The couple, who were killed outside a church near Colmesneil, were involved in a custody battle over Nathan Maddox's five-year-old daughter who was inside the church at the time and was not harmed.

Members of the Maddox family were in tears as they gave victim impact statements following Westfall's sentencing.

© 2017 KBMT-TV