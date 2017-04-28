Tyler County man gets 55 years after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing woman 50 times in 2016

Ronald Moore was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading to the murder of Jessica Berry.

WOODVILLE - A Tyler County man is now serving a 55 year prison sentence for killing a Tyler County woman in 2016.

Ronald Moore pleaded guilty on April, 20, 2017, to the murder of Jessica Berry and was sentenced the same day according to a release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Autopsy reports showed that Berry, whose body was found underneath her wood-framed home in January 2016, was stabbed more than fifty times.

From the Tyler County Sheriff's Office...

On April 20, 2017, in the Tyler County District Courtroom, Ronald Moore pled Guilty to the Murder of Jessica Berry and received a 55 Year Sentence to The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison System.

On Monday, January 18, 2016, at approximately 2:45pm, Tyler County Deputies responded to County Road 4005, located a mile East of Woodville, just off of highway 190.

Deputies were advised that a 911 caller stated that a woman had been killed at a residence.

At The residence, deputies discovered blood throughout the home and observed that some type of struggle had occurred.

Family members told deputies that Moore fled the area in a Gold 1997 Jeep.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office immediately released a state-wide alert to all Law Enforcement Agencies in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle and Moore.

Members of the Tyler County Sheriff's Office began to search the area for Berry as well as preserve and process the scene.

It was unknown at the time if Berry was in the vehicle with Moore.

Investigators were able to collect items of evidence including a bloody knife.

A short time later, the body of Jessica Berry was located by deputies underneath her wood-frame home.

Jessica had died from apparent stab wounds. Jessica was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Powers.

At approximately 6:00pm, Judge Powers issued a Murder Warrant for the arrest of Ronald "Ronnie" Moore.

At approximately 8:30pm, deputies located the Gold Jeep driven by Moore, abandoned on highway 69, approximately 5 miles South of Woodville.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Sheriff Weatherford, Deputies Mitchell, Whitworth and Calhoon located Moore walking along highway 69 South of Warren. Moore was taken into custody without incident.

