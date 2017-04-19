TxDOT: Studies show no need to lower I-10 speed limit in Vidor

A request by the Vidor Police Chief seeking to lower the speed limit on Interstate 10 is not likely to be granted.

Sarah Dupre, TxDOT public information officer with the Beaumont District, told 12News that several studies have been done. She said the results show that the speed limit does not need to be lowered.

In February, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll asked Orange County Commissioners to ask TxDOT to reduce the speed limit on I-10 from Cow Bayou to the Neches River. According to 12News file stories, Chief Carroll made the request because citizens said they felt the roadway was unsafe.

Chief Carroll said the Interstate was initially designed to be 55 mph. The speed was later raised to 65, then to 75. He said people often drive faster than 75.

