TxDOT monitoring roads during freezing temperatures

BEAUMONT - The Texas Department of Transportation is closely monitoring all roads.

TxDOT is working with local law enforcement to find roads considered unsafe and want to remind drivers to slow down. Since yesterday, TxDOT has been spreading ice rock material on roads to help driving conditions.

"Drivers need to adjust their speed in these weather conditions," said Crystal Holmes, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Black ice is defined by the weather service as patchy ice on roadways that can be difficult to see.

"Slow down and when your approaching an elevation, you need to be aware of the fact that there could be ice on there."

Law enforcement will continue to be out this evening and overnight monitoring the roads.

