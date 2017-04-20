Two year-old girl seriously injured in FM770 wreck near Saratoga

HARDIN COUNTY - A two year-old girl was seriously injured Thursday morning in a wreck that closed down FM770 near Saratoga for about three hours.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of the accident at about 7:30 a.m. according to a release from the DPS.

A Dodge pickup truck driven by Billy Ray Briscoe, Sr., of Village Mills, was traveling north on FM770 in Hardin County when the truck crossed over into the oncoming lanes a stuck a Mitsubishi passenger car driven by Cody Norman, 24, of Kountze, according to the release.

A Dodge Durango following the Dodge pickup left the road and struck a small tree in an attempt to avoid the wreck the release said.

Although the accident remains under investigation troopers suspect that Briscoe may have fallen asleep at the wheel the release said.

Norman and a two-year old girl riding with her were transported by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to DPS.

Norman received minor injuries while the girl, who was secured in a child seat ion the rear seat, was seriously injured as the impact was to the rear passenger door according to the release.

The toddler was later transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston due to the severity of her head injuries the release said.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but the helicopter was unable to land at the scene because of fog according to Acadian Ambulance.

Briscoe was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth with minor injuries and the driver of the Dodge Durango was not injured the release said.

The road was reopened after being closed for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS troopers.

DPS initially reported that the car driven by Norman was the one that had crossed into oncoming traffic but corrected this in a new release.

