NEWTON COUNTY - A Burkeville woman has died and an Orange woman remains hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in Newton County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Tangye Dee Erwin, 52, of Burkeville, was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth hospital Saturday afternoon.

The driver, Cynthia Erwin Wilhoit, 64, of Orange, is still undergoing treatment at Ben Taub hospital in Houston.

The two women were flown by medical helicopters to regional hospitals following a car crash in Newton County, Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrived at the crash site near Bleakwood around 3 p.m.

Troopers say Wilhout's car was traveling southbound on Highway 87 when she began veering off the roadway for an unknown reason. The 64-year-old woman from Orange tried to get the car back onto the road but overcorrected causing the vehicle to spin into a tree.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

(© 2017 KBMT)