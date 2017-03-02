Two teen girls missing in Houston area

Stephanie Aguilara

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teen girls.

Thirteen-year-old Stephanie Aguilara was last seen Tuesday at her home in the 10000 block of Hazel Hurst in the Spring Branch area.

Since these photos were taken, she has dyed her hair reddish pink.

If you’ve seen Stephanie, please call the Houston Police Department.

Maranda Rene Feuer (HCSO)

In a separate case, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Maranda Rene Feuer from Cypress.

Maranda was last seen leaving her home on Winding Oak Court Thursday in a white-colored GS450 Lexus with Texas plate DR4YER. She was wearing gray sweat pants with an unknown color of top.

Anyone with information should call the Harris county Sheriff’s Office Missing Person Runaway at 713-755-7427.

