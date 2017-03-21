Two taken to area hospitals after stabbing, possible shooting in Groves

Crime Investigation in Groves 3/21/2017

Officers with the Groves Police Department are questioning witnesses and collecting evidence to determine exactly what led to a call about a possible shooting in the 3000 block of South Drive near Hwy 73 Tuesday morning.

Two victims were transported by Acadian Ambulance according to Acadian.

One victim with non-life threatening injuries was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas and another victim was transported as "emergency traffic" to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to Acadian.

The call came into dispatch around 7:30 a.m. The caller reported a possible shooting on South Drive. When officers arrived they did not find a shooting victim, but did find one person with a stab wound.

As of 8:15 a.m., officers are on the scene trying to determine exactly what took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

