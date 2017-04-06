Two Southeast Texas men arrested in Nederland Little League concession stand burglary

Austin Talbot, left, and Cameron Adams Photo/Jefferson COunty Sheriff's Office

NEDERLAND - Two Southeast Texas men have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Nederland Little League concession stand.

Cameron Adams, 18, of Port Arthur and Austin Talbot, 20, of Groves were arrested and charged in the crime according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe that the pair broke into the concession stand sometime during the night of March 16, 2017 and caused substantial damage to the interior of the stand according to the release.

After surveillance video of the crime was released to the public several leads were developed and investigator, Daniel Powell and investigators with the Port Neches Police Department were able to identify both men as suspects the release said.

After investigators spoke to both men burglary of a building charges were filed against them.

Adams was arrested in Real County for the burglary as well as two hunting violation warrants and was released on bonds totaling $15,500 according to the release.

Talbot turned himself in at the Jefferson County Jail and was released on a $7,500 bond the release said.

A similar burglary happened the same night at the Port Neches Little League and charges on that crime have been submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for their consideration according to the release.

