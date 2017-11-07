Two power line workers fall to their deaths from helicopter in Sulphur

Photo/Antoine Aaron - KPLC (Photo: KPLC - Antoine Aaron)

SULPHUR - Two California men working on power lines in Sulphur fell to their deaths from a helicopter Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to to the incident at about 9:30 a.m. in area of N. Claiborne Street and W. Houston River Road in Sulphur according to a release from the sheriff's office.

On arrival deputies found that two men, both in their 20's, had been killed in a fall according to the release.

Upon investigation deputies found that the men were working on power lines from the helicopter and that their safety harness failed because it had been rubbing against the power lines causing it to "snap" the release said.

Both men fell about 100 feet to their deaths from the helicopter according to the release.

The men, whose deaths appeared to be accidental, were pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene and no foul play is suspected the sheriff's office reported.

The victim's names are currently being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

© 2017 KBMT-TV