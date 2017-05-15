Two Port Arthur officers on leave pending investigation

A spokesperson for the Port Arthur Police Department has confirmed to 12News that two officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Port Arthur City Spokesperson Risa Carpenter did not release the nature of the investigation. She said the officers were placed on administrative leave pending the results of an administrative investigation. She said this is standard procedure for personnel actions of this nature.

“The Port Arthur Police Chief is committed to leading a professional department, and ensuring his officers uphold the highest standards,” says a news release the city issued Monday morning.

