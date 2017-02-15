Two people shot at Prince Hall Apartments in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police received a call at 3:04 Wednesday afternoon, in reference to a shooting victim at The Prince Hall Apartments, located at 914 West 14th street in Port Arthur.

When Officers arrived on scene, they were informed that two people had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital before officers arrived on scene. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Witnesses at the scene stated that an altercation between two groups of individuals led to the shooting. A person of interest, later identified as Decarlos Valsin was taken into custody at his residence for outstanding felony warrants.

Valsin was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. This is an ongoing investigation.

