Two Orange County men face charges after officers find them with meth

Two Orange County men are facing drug and other charges after authorities say they were caught with meth.

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Division and the Orange Police Department Narcotics Division made a traffic stop Friday afternoon in the 2800 Block of MacArthur Drive.

During the traffic stop, Detectives arrested Jonathan D. Hickey for traffic offenses. While taking inventory of his car, officers found more than 300 grams (12.5 ounces) of methamphetamine.



At the same time a second vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of Wal-Mart and the driver, Damon Delli, was arrested for possession of one ounce of methamphetamine.



A search warrant was then executed at Hickey's home in the 2100 block of West Freeway Blvd in Vidor.

While searching the house, Detectives found a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed off shotgun, and a semi-automatic pistol.

Hickey is being charged with Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 with an amount > 200 grams (a 1st degree Felony) and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm (3rd Degree Felony).



Delli was charged with Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, > four grams but < 200 (a 2nd degree felony).

Bonds will be set upon arraignment.

