Two of four sought in beach brawl turn selves in as police seek other two

BEAUMONT - Two Orange men accused in the beating of an Orange County man over spring break on Crystal Beach have turned themselves in and the family of another has released a statement while police continue to seek him and one other.
Deionte Thompson, 20, turned himself in on a warrant for felony aggravated assault charges Friday at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office in Alabama where he is currently attending the University of Alabama.
Daletredricc Wolfford, 21, turned himself in Friday afternoon on the same charges and had bonded out by about 4 p.m. according to a jailer at the Orange County Jail.
Morris Jospeh, 18, and Rufus Jospeh, 18, are still being sought by deputies on felony aggravated assault charges stemming from the fight.
The parents of Morris Joseph, 18, who is wanted on felony aggravated assault charges released a statement saying their son would not have thrown away all the achievements he had worked so hard for.
"It is our fullest intent to provide the best and most aggressive legal defense possible for our son, Morris Joseph, Jr. We will protect and defend his future but we will protect and defend his integrity, more importantly.," they said in a statement emailed to 12News. (Scroll down to read the entire statment.)
Kim Smalley, mother of, Noah Frillou, 18, who was beaten on the beach also emailed a statement to 12News on Friday.
"We want those involved to be found guilty just as much as we want anyone not involved to be found innocent and cleared," Smalley said in the statement. (Scroll down to read the entire statment.)
The Galveston County Sheriffs' Office responded to the scene after a fight was reported but by the time deputies arrived in the area there was no fight and the crowd had dispersed according to Major Douglas Hudson.
Hudson told 12News that at the scene they did not receive reports of anyone being injured and only arrested on person at the time for public intoxication.
The Galveston County Sheriff's office told 12News previously that they received 600 calls for service along Crystal Beach during spring break and made a total of 36 arrests.
Most of the arrests were for minor in possession of alcohol or minors driving while intoxicated the sheriff's office said.
Four were arrested for disorderly conduct or fighting on the beach, five were arrested for public intoxication and five more were arrested for possession of marijuana according to the sheriff's office.
Statement from Morris Joseph's parents...
On the date of the incident in Crystal Beach, it is our understanding that more than thirty (30) teens and young adults were arrested.
The charges included Possession of Alcohol by a Minor and Possession of Marijuana.
Neither Morris Joseph, Jr. nor the other three young men with him were arrested or charged with either of these offenses.
In fact, they were among those released and it was not until days after the incident that the allegations of a beating or these charges were brought to light.
These young men have worked tirelessly and with integrity throughout their entire academic and athletic careers.
Their accolades are well-documented.
One does not work so hard for so long to achieve goals that many can only dream of only to throw them away so frivolously.
It is our fullest intent to provide the best and most aggressive legal defense possible for our son, Morris Joseph, Jr.
We will protect and defend his future but we will protect and defend his integrity, more importantly.
We know that the facts will bear out in the court of law and justice will ultimately prevail.
Until then, our family will have no further statements or comments on this issue.
Statement from Kim Smalley, mother of Noah Frillou...
